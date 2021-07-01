 Highs in low 90s into next week | TheUnion.com
Highs in low 90s into next week

Families enjoy a day on the lake this week at Scotts Flat Reservoir near the Cascade Shores boat ramp, despite lower than usual water levels. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s in Grass Valley through the holiday weekend and into next week, with overnight lows in the lower to mid-60s, meaning more people will be headed to local waterways to cool down. It costs $2 per person to access the lake from the boat ramp, and $3 to bring in a kayak or paddleboard.
