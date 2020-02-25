Highs around 70 expected through Friday for Grass Valley, with rain possible this weekend

There’s a chance Nevada County could get some rain this weekend, but that won’t mean a major change for the weather.

Highs are forecast to hover around 70 through Friday before a sharp dip to 61 on Saturday and down to 54 for Sunday. Rain chances will come Saturday and into Sunday, though they’ll disappear by the start of the work week, the National Weather Service said.

“We have a large, high pressure system that’s built over California,” said forecaster Craig Shoemaker. “It’s been in place for, really, the last month.”

That system is the reason Nevada County has had warm, dry weather through this month. Despite the chance of rain this weekend, a lack of precipitation likely will extend into March, he added.

Nevada County has had 18.62 inches of rain fall on it since Oct. 1, the start of the rain year. The weather service has no recorded rainfall for this month.

Extended forecasts call for below average rainfall for March, though some rain is a possibility early next month, Shoemaker said.

“Dry through about the fourth or fifth,” he added.

