Highlighting local history: ‘Golden Stories of Our Past: Women’s Suffrage’ to play at Sutton Cinemas
The Union will be hosting a showing of “Golden Stories of Our Past: Women’s Suffrage” at Sutton Cinemas on March 16. The event will take place at 10 a.m.
According to The Union event manager Deana Graydon, the film is the fifth in a series by the newspaper which aims to document various aspects of local history. In this case, the featured topic is the long fight for women’s right to vote, and the ties that effort had to Nevada County.
These ties include the work of Aaron and Ellen Sargent, Nevada County residents who played a significant role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The film includes appearances by local historians, officials, and prominent community members, as well as over 100 historic images.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people were not able to attend when the film premiered last year, said Graydon.
“So, we decided for those who weren’t able — and now that everything is really opening up — to have a show, in case people missed the premiere,” she said.
Graydon described the intended audience for the event as “really anybody who’s interested in history, and the history of our town and our county.”
The film, approximately 90 minutes, was directed by Andrew Rolland, who will be present at the March 16 showing.
“He did an amazing job on it,” said Graydon on Rolland. “I think it’s the best one we’ve done so far, and he was so into it and he was so great — and he’s actually going to be there to answer questions about the film.”
According to Graydon, during this event, the concession stand at the theater will be open with popcorn and other snacks.
She wrote in an email Monday that past shows have all sold out, and recommended that those who are interested get their tickets early.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com
What: Showing of “Golden Stories of Our Past: Women’s Suffrage”
When: 10 a.m. March 16
Where: Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
Tickets cost $10 for subscribers or $12 for non-subscribers. They are available for purchase at The Union, 464 Sutton Way, or by contacting Deana Graydon at 530-477-4241
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Waging peace: Protesters span Broad Street bridge in effort to end conflict
Advocates for peace arrived in Nevada City Sunday to appeal for peace after Russian invasion in Ukraine