High Tibetan Buddhist Lama to speak in Grass Valley

Demo Rinpoche, a high Tibetan Buddhist Lama, will be giving two talks this month in Grass Valley. The first talk, on July 13, is entitled, “Technology and Spirituality in the 21st Century.” The second, on July 20, will be “Relative and Absolute Truth: Two sides of the same nature.” Both events, hosted by a local chapter of Jewel Heart, are open to the public and attendees do not need to have a Buddhist background or inclination. All registrants receive a three-month complimentary membership to Jewel Heart Digital Dharma.

“Technology and Spirituality in the 21st Century” will consider whether technology and spirituality are compatible. Rinpoche will talk about how one might approach technology in light of a spiritual practice and what affects modern technology has had on our mind and outlook. The second talk, “Relative and Absolute Truth,” will delve into an exploration of the “phenomenal world,” how individuals view themselves; and one’s “true” or “absolute” nature. There will be a Q&A following each talk.

Both evenings (July 13 and 20) will begin at 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley. Admission is by donation.

Jewel Heart is an international Buddhist organization dedicated to the preservation of Tibetan Buddhism and to bringing the practice of this rich tradition to everyone in the context of contemporary life. For more information, contact Joe by phone or text at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com and visit http://www.jewelheart.org.