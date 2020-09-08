PG&E shut-off leads to closure of schools, cancellation of NID meetings

Due to the loss of power resulting from PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutdown, Nevada Union High School, Ghidotti High School, Silver Springs High School, and North Point Academy will be closed today, Sept. 8, school officials said.

“Since the power shutdown is not impacting our Bear River campus and the vast majority of our sounty county attendance area, Bear River High School will operate today according to schedule,” Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella stated in an email to district families.

“As you are likely aware, today’s power shutdown is scheduled to continue through late tomorrow evening. We will be tracking the situation closely and will maintain communication with you regarding the status of our district schools for Wednesday.”

NID CANCELS MEETINGS

Due to the PG&E public safety power shutoff, the Nevada Irrigation District has canceled a committee meeting on Tuesday and the Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.

The cancellations:

Engineering Committee meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 8.

Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Sept. 9.



