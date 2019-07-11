Higgins Fire District to again seek tax increase

From a release:

The Higgins Fire District Board of Directors has unanimously voted to proceed with drafting a Ballot Measure for the 2020 Primary Election to be held March 3rd, 2020.

The Higgins Fire District covers a total of 91 square miles in South Nevada County and serves approximately 4300 households, 150 businesses, and 6 school campuses.

The current tax assessment of $25, was enacted in 1980 and has not been raised in 40 years.

The proposed new assessment, when approved by 66 2/3 percent of District voters, will replace the old assessment for an annual total of $240.

For just $20.00 a month per residence, Higgins Fire Department will be able to re-open the Dog Bar station, add Paramedic services to all three stations, and enhance coverage and response times for the entire District.

Chief Jerry Good is pleased with this proposal and stated “It’s time, this will be a tremendous benefit, for you, for our whole community.”