Higgins Fire District leadership acknowledges loss of ballot Measure I

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The senior management and Board of Directors of the Higgins Area Fire Protection District acknowledge the loss of Measure I in the recent election. While some 58% of the voters approved, the Measure was unable to attain the necessary two-thirds support as required under the 1978 Proposition 13.

It is acknowledged that apparently greater than one-third of the voters felt additional taxes were not acceptable, even for emergency services. The district’s mission remains “to provide the highest level of service to our community by valuing our members, promoting positive leadership and dedicating ourselves to excellence.” Therefore, the district will continue to provide the best possible emergency services to our community, its residents, businesses and visitors under the circumstances.

We invite area residents to follow us on Facebook and checkout our web page at http://www.HigginsFire.org for fire safety tips and to stay abreast of the district’s commitment to the community. And after this current pandemic is passed, we invite visitors to get acquainted by dropping in at either of the two staffed fire stations, located at Higgins Corner and McCourtney Road.

Further, we encourage local citizens to participate in the Higgins Fire Auxiliary as they help support the District and its mission. Follow them on Facebook, too.

We remain committed to help each person on what often is the worst day of their life.

Source: Higgins Area Fire Protection District