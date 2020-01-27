‘He’s been very strong’: Nevada Union High School student working toward recovery after snowboarding incident

Soccer, snowboarding, climbing, surfing, scuba diving — Ryan Bodine has jumped into a number of activities from a young age.

According to his mother, Yolanda Bodine, the Nevada Union High School senior hopes to engage in environmental studies in college — in part because surfing instilled him with an appreciation of the sea.

“He loves the ocean,” she said, “and the distress that the ocean is in right now has made him want to be a part of fixing that problem.”

On Jan. 20, Ryan went snowboarding at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort, Yolanda said. On his first run he took a jump and overshot it, awkwardly landing on his sacrum and sustaining a C7 burst fracture, which is a severe spinal cord injury, said his father Rich Bodine.

Yolanda said after the incident Ryan’s friends and a ski patrol officer quickly ushered Ryan to the first aid area.

“Within an hour, he was in a helicopter and here in Reno,” Yolanda said by phone.

Since that day, Ryan has been at Renown Regional Medical Center in Nevada. He had surgeries to repair the damaged area, and to stabilize and relieve pressure from his spine, Rich said.

“The surgeon was excellent; it all went exactly as it was supposed to and the care has been phenomenal,” said Yolanda.

The support from family and friends back home in western Nevada County has also been substantial, with a number of his friends visiting Ryan in the hospital. On Jan. 22, a GoFundMe account was launched to help pay for Ryan’s medical expenses. The fundraiser had surpassed $42,000 as of Monday morning, had drawn 332 donations, and has been shared 1,500 times.

“We all know that our community is like none other when it comes to these situations, and everyone rallies to help each other — and we’ve had that same experience,” said Yolanda.

Prayers, Facebook messages and offers of food, lodging and financial support have inundated the family.

While the GoFundMe has been gaining steam, Rich said their goal of $100,000 is only a “drop in the bucket” of what will ultimately be needed to help Ryan recover medically.

LOOKING FORWARD

Ryan Bodine’s parents say don’t have a complete picture of what that process will look like. But they do believe he will soon enter a 30-day live-in recovery facility at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

While in Reno, Rich said his son spent time speaking with Roy Tuscany, founder of the High Fives Foundation, a Truckee-based nonprofit working to improve the lives of individuals who have become disabled while engaging in sports activities.

“He’s been very strong,” said Yolanda, “and he’s understanding more and more what his limitations might be.”

Ryan’s parents still don’t know if their son will be able to walk again, but they said the possibility has not been ruled out.

“We’re very hopeful because he’s made a lot of progress in a short amount of time,” said Yolanda.

One thing the family does know: Ryan is on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, which he hopes to reach by his birthday, March 28. To gain that status, he’ll have to complete his planned bicycle repair station at Western Gateway Regional Park in Penn Valley.

