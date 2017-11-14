Heroic efforts honored by Grass Valley police, fire chiefs

Local police officers and firefighters were honored Tuesday night for their superior efforts at a special meeting of the Grass Valley City Council.

Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard presented Corporal Jesse Cloyd and Officer Mel Bird with a life saving award, commemorating an incident when they calmly and effectively saved a man who was attempting an apparent suicide by climbing a fence at a freeway overpass. According to Gammelgard, the man would have jumped off the overpass and into passing traffic if it weren't for the efforts or Cloyd and Bird.

"They have said that any officer would do the same thing, but I will tell you that these two guys are extraordinary," Gammelgard said.

Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron honored Grass Valley and Nevada City Fire Department personnel for their efforts rescuing a victim trapped in a burning building "under increasingly deteriorating fire conditions."

"The determination, devotion to duty, and tenacity to rescue the victim exemplify the service and commitment of our firefighters to our community and is the hallmark of the fire service," Buttron said.

A badge pinning ceremony was held for Grass Valley's two newest police officers, Galen Spittler and Mel Bird.

