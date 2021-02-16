 Here today: FREED’s Personal Protective Equipment go-bags all gone on day one | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Here today: FREED’s Personal Protective Equipment go-bags all gone on day one

News News |

Elias Funez
  

FREED, in collaboration with community partners, gave out 250 emergency Personal Protective Equipment bags during a drive-thru event Tuesday in front of its offices on Sutton Way. FREED’s second distribution, originally scheduled for Thursday, was canceled after all supplies were given out on the first day.
Photo: Elias Funez
FREED Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Brian Snyder helps distribute preparedness go-bags during Tuesday’s event. The group planned to help people with disabilities and older adults, their families and caregivers, with Personal Protective Equipment that has become essential during the pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
FREED’s preparedness go-bags contained a hand-crank/solar powered radio, masks, hand sanitizer, and other related items. Disposable gloves and gowns were available upon request and intended for those in the caregiving or medical settings.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers from across the community helped distribute the 250 preparedness go-bags during Tuesday’s drive-thru giveaway.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community volunteer Barbara Walley helps to distribute the preparedness go-bags from FREED Tuesday off Sutton Way. Day Two of the distribution has been canceled due to full distribution of a limited supply on Day One, though organizers hope to have another PPE giveaway in the spring.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more