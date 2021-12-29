‘Helping when they can’: Two families affected by River Fire have different Christmas this year

Brian Eagan, a battalion chief with Cal Fire, summed up the devastation caused by the River Fire in one sentence.

“This is our community,” he said.

Several thousand Placer and Nevada county residents will also not soon forget that day, Aug. 4, when a fire started that would burn an estimated 4,000 acres, and consume 102 homes, one commercial building, and 39 other structures.

According to Eagan, he and his battalion achieved some success at the fire’s start. It began on the Placer County side of the Bear River campground, on the base of one of the slopes of the river. A spot fire then ignited on the Nevada County side.

That meant firefighters had to split their resources and fight two separate fires on either side of the river.

Submitted to The Union

“On both sides of the river is where we started to see the houses,” Eagan said. “Specifically on the Placer County side, we immediately had structures that were threatened and we had residences that had not been evacuated. Our initial firefighters were busy trying to evacuate residences and do structure defends on the homes they were evacuating people from.

LOSING A HOME

Colfax resident Lizz Porter and her family had only lived in their house almost one year to the day, before having to evacuate the afternoon of Aug. 4.

“We passed the sheriff’s deputy coming into our neighborhood, going to evacuate everyone,” says Porter.

Like so many other families, Porter, her husband and son not only lost their home, but Porter’s home-based laser cutting and engraving business, Pew Pew Lasercraft.

Rocklin Middle School teacher Whitney Isetta was adjusting to the first day back to work after the summer break. Later that day, Whitney and her 12-year-old son got home around 1 p.m.

Submitted to The Union

“My kids and my sister’s family were all swimming in our pool,” she said. “We saw the smoke plume from the fire almost immediately after it started since our back deck looked in the direction of the Bear River. Pretty quickly after that we saw the fire planes start to show up,” Whitney said.

Around 3:12 p.m., Whitney gathered her kids and animals and what little they could carry with them in the car over to a friend’s house in Weimar.

REBUILDING

As of now, both families are in the rebuilding phase, of not only their lives, but of the homes they lost. While insurance has paid the families back some money, it is not nearly enough to give them back what they once had.

“Funny thing is, you always assume insurance is going to cover everything, no questions asked, in an event like this,” said Isetta.

Christmas was different this year for both the Porter and Isetta families.

“We decided as a family to do things differently this year; so we started off making all of our Christmas decorations,” Porter said. “Because we, as a family, need so very much right now, and have so little space, we’re actually only doing four gifts this year, with the ‘something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read’ guidelines.”

Isetta and her family celebrated the holiday together in the home they are renting in Colfax. Her father, who also lost his home in the fire, is living in a trailer on the side of the rental house.

“My goal in all of this is to teach my children that in the face of adversity, you can depend on your family and friends to help support you,” Isetta said.

“The lessons this has modeled for my kids about being good people and helping when they can is something I hope they never forget.”

Sara Jackson is a freelancer for The Union