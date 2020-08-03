Helping those in need: Essential items given away free in downtown Grass Valley

What started in March as a way to help people in need during the pandemic has since evolved into a giveaway of essential supplies from downtown Grass Valley’s Dow Alexander Memorial Park on Saturday mornings.

“For about three months, we had 25 volunteers driving around and delivering to more than 200 people in the area,” volunteer Tor Erickson said. “A lot of people are trapped and not safe.”

Erickson, who runs Erickson Woodworking with his father out on the San Juan Ridge, acknowledged local efforts from the food bank but saw a disconnect between those efforts and people stuck at home during the pandemic.

“We saw a need to fill that gap between groups,” Erickson said.

Now the group hosts a table full of donated essential items to be given away to those in need, free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Folks can drive in to the park’s parking stalls, or approach the table one at a time, while volunteers work to fulfill a person’s needs and place those items in their vehicles.

Items include toilet paper and other toiletries, organic and vegetarian bags of groceries, masks, bottles of sanitizer, food bags for those who can’t cook, and some essential oils all made available during the Saturday morning giveaway.

