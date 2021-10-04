 Helping the community: Volunteers lend a hand during Random Acts of Kindness Event | TheUnion.com
Helping the community: Volunteers lend a hand during Random Acts of Kindness Event

Elias Funez
  

Volunteers from Gary’s Place in Grass Valley were hard at work Saturday helping load the backs of pickup trucks with firewood as part of the Gold Country Senior Services Senior Firewood Program, which delivers firewood to the homes of seniors in the community. The event also coincided with the Random Acts of Kindness Event, or RAKE day, that occurred across the community sending volunteers to help with causes including events at Condon Park, Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley, Dow Alexander Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
High school athletes volunteers made themselves available for Saturday’s Random Acts of Kindness Event on the Idaho-Maryland Mine property where the GCSS Firewood Program holds its distribution. Volunteers from the varsity and junior varsity football teams, cheerleaders, volleyball, baseball, interact club, leadership club, and tennis team were among those to participate.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Volunteers stack wood in the back of pickup trucks and trailers bound for the homes of area seniors for the Gold Country Senior Services Firewood Program, which has taken place in Nevada County since 1979, and ensures that seniors have firewood to stay warm during the winter.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

