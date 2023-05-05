Managing Editor
An area of special Nevada County topography was given the clean team treatment Thursday morning during the annual Hospitality House camp cleanup which took place this year on an area of land referred to as Hell’s Half Acre.
More than 50 volunteers from over a dozen community organizations came together to make quick work of the hard task, dealing with steep access, cold and damp conditions, rain soaked linens and mattresses, and poison oak among others.
The 128 acre parcel is currently being acquired by the Bear Yuba Land Trust and is being called the Wildflower Ridge Preserve in honor of the unique lava cap wildflower topography. The area is also habitat to conifer forests with spotted owl habitat as well as oak woodlands. The land trust already has some trails in the area and plan to create more trails to increase public access in the near future.
“We couldn’t have done this without Hospitality House,” Bear Yuba Land Trust executive director Erin Tarr said during the cleanup.
Tarr could be seen along with other volunteers, removing hundreds of pounds of refuse from the property, and helping to free up waterways choked with trash.
“We really want to work with the schools for local education,” Tarr said of their intentions with the property, and the property’s proximity to many local area schools. “What does the community want.”
Hospitality House director of strategic operations Joe Naake has helped with about nine or ten of the previous cleanups, which used to be held twice a year.
“The turnout was tremendous,” Naake said of the cleanup team. “It was super challenging access and everyone pitched in and filled up a 40 yard dumpster.”
Organizations that helped with the cleanup this year include: Bear Yuba Land Trust, Hospitality House, Homeless shelter guests, The Union, Yuba Harm Reduction Collective, South Yuba River Citizens League, FREED for Independent learning, Community Beyond Violence, BriarPatch Food Co-op, Bicyclists of Nevada County, Nevada County Code Compliance, Nevada County Waste Management, Nevada County Enhanced Care Management, Twin Cities Church, Universalist Unitarian of the Mountains and additional individuals and volunteers from the community.
To contact Managing Editor email efunez@theunion.com.
