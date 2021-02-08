Helping one another: Rotary Club to host food drive for Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely thanks a group of Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Nevada City after they delivered a pallet of donated food purchased for the food bank Thursday morning.

Photo: Elias Funez

There’s no shortage of tough times to go around Nevada County. From power outages and wildfires, to wild weather and the global pandemic, dealing with everyday life has its challenges.

Through it all service organizations are doing everything they can to help fill the needs of the community, including the Food Bank of Nevada County.

So when the Food Bank of Nevada County said it was experiencing its own form of food insecurity in a Jan. 14 The Union article, the Rotary Club of Nevada City stepped up and offered help.

A contract shift at the state level after the new year resulted in a shortage of certain proteins and canned goods, forcing the food bank to scale back its drive-thru food distributions to twice a month.

“This may be a good time to sponsor a pallet of canned vegetables. It’s not too expensive, but it is so needed,” Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely said in January.

1,800 cans of mixed vegetables made up the pallet of food donated to the Food Bank of Nevada County by the Rotary Club of Nevada City Thursday morning. The Rotary Club will hold a drive-thru canned food drive Feb. 13 at Dave’s Auto Repair, 747 Zion St., Nevada City, to benefit the food bank from 1 to 3 p.m.

Elias Funez

The Rotary Club of Nevada City came through with one of those pallets of canned vegetables and delivered it to the food bank Thursday morning.

“This is a lot, this will make a huge impact in the community,” McNeely said to the group of Rotarians, adding that the donation would help feed families for a month’s worth of drive-thru distributions.

In addition to its donation, the Rotary Club of Nevada City plans to hold a canned food drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Dave’s Auto Repair, 747 Zion St., Nevada City, where it will also hand out face masks.

A group of Rotarians have also agreed to help package food at the Food Bank of Nevada County in March.

“Our club is excited because we don’t like to just give money, we like to provide action,” Rotary Club of Nevada City’s Robin Milam said.

“We provided the pallet — which is a monetary donation — we’re collecting food on the 13th, and we’re packaging in March.”

Those wanting to assist the Food Bank of Nevada County and fellow members of the community can bring canned food or non-perishable food items to the drive-thru canned food drive at Dave’s Auto Repair on Feb. 13.

The donated pallet of food will help the Food Bank of Nevada County for a month’s worth of drive-thru food distributions.

Photo: Elias Funez

Food items in need include: pasta, tomato sauce, low sodium and low sugar foods, food in easy pop-top cans, Ensure protein vitamin shakes for those receiving home deliveries, and beef jerky.

Those wanting to leave the shopping to food bank staff can always drop off a monetary donation during the food drive as well.

BriarPatch Food Co-op also answered the call to help the Food Bank of Nevada County with its “Yes, WE CAN” program — which ended earlier this month. The store donated one can of tuna or soup for each can purchased by shoppers. BriarPatch is now stepping up to help people receive food and services through Hospitality House.

The Food Bank of Nevada County continues to hold its drive-thru food distributions at Grass Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborn Hill Road, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. to noon, with the next distribution occurring there Thursday.

A drive-thru food distribution to serve those on the San Juan Ridge will occur from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Oak Tree School, 18847 Oak Tree Road, North San Juan.

Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely thanks a group of Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Nevada City, and lets them know how much their donation will help them serve the community during this time.

Photo: Elias Funez

