Helping hands: Tyler Thompson has helped people by removing trees, freeing cars from snow

A road clearing crew along Squirrel Creek Road works to cut large rounds from an oak tree that took out a utility pole during the recent snowstorm. Civilians such as these have helped free emergency responders during this time.

Some people needed help after the snowstorm, and Tyler Thompson was there.

Thompson has been helping Grass Valley residents remove fallen trees and clear out driveways and parking lots for free. His goal is to help those who are trapped in their homes and need to get supplies.

On Monday morning, Thompson received a message from a man in Grass Valley whose parents, an elderly couple, needed help removing a tree that had fallen, trapping them in their home. Thompson responded immediately to the situation.

“I said, ‘You got it.’ I went over there and it took me 15 minutes — and the smile on her face, what a smile,” Thompson said.

In addition to helping people all day Monday, Tuesday morning Thompson helped three families get their two-wheel drive cars out of the snow and also helped remove a large tree from a road.

Since Monday, Thompson said he’s lost track of how many people he has helped. It may be hundreds.

“Everywhere I’ve been, there’s been no power,” Thompson said. “It’s just sad… I’m just glad to be able to help people. I’m working the best and the fastest I can. I’ve gotten probably 30 phone calls this morning since 9 and my phone hasn’t stopped… it looks like a war zone, it’s just crazy.”

Thompson said he was an hour late to his family’s holiday celebration after removing a tree on Tuesday.

“This is what I do for work. Sometimes I just wanna get out and help my community… anybody that’s willing to get up there and help somebody, do it.” Thompson said.

Tyler Thompson helping to clear a complex of snow and debris.

NO POWER

High winds and snow were the culprit of the many fallen trees and power outages seen across western Nevada County.

Grass Valley received a total of 11 inches of snow and around 1 to 5 inches of rain from Sunday to Tuesday morning. Gusts of wind ranging from 25 to 45 mph downed trees and power lines, which likely led to the mass power outages, according to the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

Rain and snow showers are expected to continue through today, and should clear out by this evening. Thursday will bring little to no precipitation, with a small chance of rain on Friday. The weekend is expected to be dry and clear. Sunday night into early next week brings a chance of another snowstorm.

Throughout the week Grass Valley should experiences highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

According the PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland, there were 60,450 customers without power as of Tuesday morning due to the storms in PG&E’s Sierra Division, including El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties. About 28,000 customers have lost power on the western side of Nevada County. There has been no estimated time that power will be restored.

“Damage to our equipment due to the storm is extensive,” McFarland said in a press release. “A PG&E crew foreman remarked that he has been working at PG&E for 12 years and has never seen anything like this. To date, we have identified 123 locations of damage, including 50 in Auburn, 44 in Placerville and 29 in Grass Valley.”

A woman on Tuesday carries a steaming pot of hot water to her neighbor who has no hot water in her house along High Street. People are encouraged to check on their neighbors during this weather emergency.

Monday and Tuesday crews have experienced challenges with accessing PG&E’s equipment. With so many trees down, many roads are still blocked. To clean up the damage, PG&E is bringing in snowcats, buggies, bulldozers and other heavy machinery to help access the damaged equipment. They have also brought in a helicopter to help with assessments.

As of Tuesday, PG&E has managed to restore power to about 14,000 customers in the Sierra Division, but there are many repairs left to be done. Compounding this work is another storm coming today, which again includes snow at lower elevations.

“Once we’re able to access the equipment damage from the storm, we’ll have a better idea of restoration but we just don’t know the extent of the damage in many cases,” McFarland said.

“We are communicating to customers via text, phone calls and email to keep them updated on conditions in their areas and restoration progress. We absolutely know how frustrating it is to be without power, and we are working around the clock to get the work done,” she added.

