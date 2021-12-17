 Helping for the holidays: Local Toys for Tots to help 550 children this year | TheUnion.com
Helping for the holidays: Local Toys for Tots to help 550 children this year

Elias Funez
  

Jim and Julie Clawson played the role of Santa’s elves Thursday evening, volunteering to build bicycles for the annual Toys for Tots food and toy distribution going on today. The local Toys for Tots group, spearheaded by the Gold Country Detachment Marine Corps League, with help from E. Clampus Vitus, Roamin’ Angels, Salvation Army, and Rotary clubs, among others, will help over 550 kids have gifts this holiday season.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers work through a sea of new toys Thursday evening at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, where hundreds of toys are sorted for the annual Toys For Tots giveaway. Toy and food recipients are pre-registered by referrals from schools, churches, county Public Health Services, word of mouth, and by dialing 211.
Photo: Elias Funez
Volunteers work to sort the many hundreds of donated toys Thursday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building in preparation of the Toys for Tots distribution. Toys were sorted Thursday, selected for families on Friday, and will be given to families along with food today.
Photo: Elias Funez
Piles of toys for all ages are sorted for the Toys for Tots distribution at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Photo: Elias Funez

