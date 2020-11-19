Helping for the holiday: Community donations help feed thousands (PHOTO GALLERY)
With the help of the Food Bank of Nevada County, countless volunteer hours, and donations from the community, 1,200 local families will have meals for the holiday, including a turkey and all the fixings.
Food bank volunteers extended the hours of their weekly distribution to handle Thursday’s large turnout.
Hundreds of donated turkeys and turkey roasts were given away with the help of the annual KNCO turkey drive and from community donations.
“Thank you to the community because they made it happen,” Food Bank of Nevada County Executive Director Nicole McNeely said. “They donated the turkey. It’s really the community that needs the gratitude.”
The food bank will not hold its food distribution next week due to the holiday, but will resume Dec. 3, and will also hold a December holiday food distribution on Dec. 16.
“We’re hopeful to have enough again,” McNeely said of the Dec. 16 planned distribution date. “We’re the safety net of the community.”
