Helping feed the masses: Interfaith Food Ministry and United Way second Saturday distributions helping more than ever

It’s not always easy to accept help. Even for front line workers who have kept their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving assistance can be difficult.

“People tend to be scared to accept help,” local United Way board member Deborah Lewis said during Saturday’s drive-thru food distribution at Interfaith Food Ministry. “There’s a stigma to it.”

United Way has been collaborating and splitting the cost with Interfaith Food Ministry for the second Saturday of the month giveaways at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.

“This is different from the Monday, Wednesday, Friday distribution,” Interfaith Food Ministry Development Director Naomi Cabral said. “This second Saturday giveaway is geared towards folks who can’t make it during the week.”

“We have lots of single working moms coming, a couple of hospital employees,” Lewis said.

To help break down the stigma of accepting help, employers are helping to pass the word about the second Saturday food distribution according to Lewis.

As a result of COVID-19’s effects on the community, IFM staff have noted a 25% increase in over all food distribution and a two-fold increase in new clients.

Second Saturday food distributions occur each second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.

No pre-registration is needed.

