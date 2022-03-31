Help keep your neighbors in need warm
Hospitality House currently has a heightened need for twin-sized bedding. Through April 15, the homeless services provider is collecting gently used twin-size blankets, quilts, sheets, pillowcases, and new pillows (pillows must be unused and still sealed in plastic). Twin-size bedding may be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Hospitality House Administrative Office, located at 488 Crown Point Circle, Suite 100 in Grass Valley. Due to active construction at Utah’s Place and subsequent limited storage, all other donations of goods are still suspended until construction is completed. Please do not drop off bedding at the shelter to avoid injury in a construction zone. Those interested in offering extra assistance may also help by donating at hhshelter.org, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User