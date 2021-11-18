 Help for the holidays: Food Bank of Nevada County hosts holiday food distributions | TheUnion.com
Help for the holidays: Food Bank of Nevada County hosts holiday food distributions

Elias Funez
  

Food Bank of Nevada County volunteers stock the trunk of a vehicle with food and produce, including a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, during a special distribution held Thursday at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley. More than 850 turkeys were collected for the special holiday food distribution, which will take place again on Dec. 16 in advance of the Christmas holiday, when turkeys and hams are slated for distribution.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food Bank of Nevada County volunteers keep pre-sorted bags of food ready to be placed into vehicles during the streamlined drive-thru food distribution process at Seventh-day Adventist Church. People seeking food assistance can dial 211 for up-to-date distribution information.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food Bank of Nevada County warehouse manager Daniel Kahl helps load turkeys into people’s vehicles during the Thanksgiving holiday food distribution.
Photo: Elias Funez
After a few quick questions, people are checked in and ready to receive food.
Photo: Elias Funez

