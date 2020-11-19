Help ‘Fill the Pack’ for Nevada County Search and Rescue operations

Rain has postponed the annual fundraiser twice already, but the members of Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team are hoping the third time’s the charm this Saturday.

Volunteers will spread throughout western Nevada County for the nonprofit’s “Stuff the Pack,” one of two events that are the major source of funds for the organization’s annual budget. Members, with their K-9 partners, will be out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, at shopping centers in Lake Wildwood, Lake of the Pines, Nevada City and Grass Valley, including Safeway, 867 Sutton Way; the Fowler Center, 2118 Nevada City Highway; the Pine Creek Shopping Center, 692 Freeman Lane; and Kmart, 111 West McKnight Way.

“We understand a lot of people are financially suffering (right now),” said Search and Rescue coordinator Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kress, stressing the nonprofit runs exclusively off donations. “Any support would be greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who cannot donate in person Saturday is encouraged to donate online at NevadaCountySar.org by clicking on the donate button.

The COVID-19 shutdowns have meant an exceptionally busy year for the county’s search and rescue volunteers, Kress said — more than 60 requests for service as of September.

“Normally, we get around 45-50 requests for service for the entire year, and usually the shoulder seasons are the busiest,” he said. “We are seeing an immense number of people outdoors and in the back country, (many of whom are) first-time users without outdoor experience.”

