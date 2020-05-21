Help feed rescued animals

With the start of the busy season for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, babies are starting to come in, along with injured critters. They all need to eat, and WR&R stores frozen mice, quail and rats for food. Unfortunately, two of their expensive freezers urgently need to be replaced and they are in need of donations to store food for rescued wildlife.

A family of barn owls can eat 3,000-plus rodents in a season — the babies can eat up to 16 mice a day. Hawks and other rescued critters also need to be fed, which is why good working freezers are desperately needed to store food safely. To donate, visit http://www.CaWildlife911.org, look under the “how to help tab,” and click on “donate.” Then scroll down to the donate button. Check can also be mailed to WR&R, P.O. Box 868, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Note the donation as “Freezers.” Volunteers say that donations will be greatly appreciated and will help make critters healthy enough to be released back into the wild.