‘Help collect 1,000 coats’: United Way’s Project Warmth coat drive starts next week

Hills Flat Lumber Co. employee Brienna Gulas shows off the store’s freshly stocked selection of Carhart winter apparel now on sale at the hardware store. Hills Flat’s Railroad Avenue location in Grass Valley will have a donation box for the United Way’s Project Warmth — which collects new and gently used jackets for those in need this winter — from Nov. 1 through Dec. 16. .

Photo: Elias Funez

In an effort to ensure that the basic needs of all community members are met, United Way of Nevada County has announced the beginning of their annual Project Warmth clothing drive, now in its ninth season.

Beginning Nov. 1, a collection drive for warm coats, hats gloves and socks will being held for those in the community “who need them the most,” a release said.

This year, United Way of Nevada County is aiming to collect and distribute 1,000 coats.

The drive is asking for new or gently used coats, new socks, new gloves, and new hats, and will have a number of donation drop boxes set up in dozens of area businesses and locations.

Beginning next Tuesday, United Way donation boxes such as these will be visible in area locations for the Project Warmth coat and warm clothing drive. United Way has set a goal of 1,000 coats collected and distributed.

Photo: Courtesy photo

“Donate these much-needed items so that others in our community can stay warm this winter. The majority of those in need are families with children who are just struggling to get by. This collection drive will help these households and individuals stay warm during the upcoming winter months,” the release said.

Through Dec. 16, the warm clothes can be dropped off at the following locations: B & C Ace Home and Garden Center, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, EA Family Services, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hills Flat Lumber, Law Office of Beau Mayfield, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada County Eric Rood Center, Penn Valley True Value Hardware, Sierra Nevada Children’s Services, South Yuba Club, Telestream, Training Zone, Tri-Counties Bank (Grass Valley and Nevada City locations), and Westamerica Bank.

Those in need and looking to benefit from the program can call 530-274-8111 or visit uwnc.org where a form can be filled out and sent in.