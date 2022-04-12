Help care for injured and rescued songbirds

The Intake Center, operated by Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release (WR&R), is seeking volunteers to help with a variety of duties related to caring for rescued songbirds. A training will be offered at 2 p.m. on April 16 at the Intake Center, located at 809 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley (across the street from Taco Bell). The Intake Center is the hub of the work WR&R does each season. At this training, participants will learn about the various duties of the Intake Center, such as how to answer the phone, how to intake wildlife and how fill out charts. They will also learn the steps taken after a wildlife patient has been admitted and some basics of songbird care. Those interested in working at the Intake Center will then be added to the calendar on the days they are available to work. There may be additional trainings in the future for volunteers who cannot make this date. Each new volunteer will always have an experienced “rehabber” mentor on hand at the Intake Center.

This initial training is designed to familiarize participants with the basics of wildlife care, as much information is disseminated on a “learn-as-you-go” basis as each volunteer becomes familiar with the center. For more information on volunteering, contact Jenn Shadd at jlshadd@comcast.net .

For those who can’t, or prefer not to work directly with animals, but would still like to help, much-needed donations can be sent through PayPal, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 868, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Fundraisers, grant writers, builders (to build cages and housing for the animals), transporters, and other assistance are also needed. If interested, contact Jenn Shadd, jlshadd@comcast.net .