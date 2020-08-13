Help available for mental health during pandemic

While much of the media attention about COVID-19 has focused on prevention of transmission of the virus, less has been said about mental health issues caused by the pandemic. But a recent study by the Commonwealth Fund reported that one-third of U.S. adults reported experiencing stress, anxiety and great sadness that was difficult to cope with by themselves.

As the pandemic and its resulting restrictions drag on, more people are facing anxiety, depression and burnout. Lost jobs, lost income, closed schools and general uncertainty is causing strain on everybody. Some are experiencing fear and worry about their health and the health of their loved ones or changes in eating and sleeping patterns.

As part of its commemoration of National Health Center Week (Aug. 9 through 15), Sierra Family Health Center in Nevada City and Oregon House wants people to know that they don’t have to suffer alone. The health center provides behavioral health center as part of its comprehensive medical services to the community. Visit http://www.sierraclinic.org or call 530-292-3478 (Nevada City) or 530-692-9073 (Oregon House). Other local options for care are listed at http://www.211ConnectingPoint.org. The Centers for Disease Control also offers resources for how to cope with stress.

Source: Sierra Family Health Center