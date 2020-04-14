Helmet saves bicyclist’s life in Nevada County hit-and-run, officer says
A Grass Valley man accused of colliding with a 69-year-old bicyclist remained jailed Tuesday under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.
Brendan Sean Moore, 35, faces a felony hit-and-run charge and a misdemeanor accusation of driving while an addict. Arrested Saturday, he’s since been arraigned and is scheduled to reappear in Nevada County Superior Court in June, jail and court records state.
Officers arrested Moore within 10 minutes of his collision with a bicyclist, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele said.
Moore at 1:24 p.m. Saturday was driving a GMC Envoy east on Rough and Ready Highway, west of Ridge Road, when the collision happened, Steele said.
“Moore allowed the vehicle to veer off the south side of the road,” he added.
He then over-corrected and moved into the path of a westbound bicyclist. The bicyclist went to the ground, and Moore’s front tire collided with the rider’s helmet. Moore then continued, missing a utility pole before returning to the road and fleeing, the officer said.
“We have several witnesses,” he added.
Callers told authorities about the collision and provided a vehicle description. Six minutes later a Grass Valley officer and highway patrolman spotted Moore’s vehicle near South Auburn and Neal streets. Officers stopped him at South Auburn and Empire streets, where he was arrested, Steele said.
The bicyclist, wearing a helmet approved by the Department of Transportation, wasn’t taken to the hospital. He had suspected minor injuries, Steele said.
“Saved his life,” the officer said of the helmet. “I’ll guarantee that.”
To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
