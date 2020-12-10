Helen Harvey recognized as Gold Country Trails Council 2020 Top Hand
Annually, the 400+ members of Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC) vote on a volunteer to recognize his or her special contribution working on the trails. This year, GCTC past president Helen Harvey was chosen for her considerable efforts during these challenging times.
A special physically-distanced ceremony was held Saturday at the Gold Country Equestrian Trailhead to present this special annual award.
The Gold Country Trails Council was formed in 1981 by a group of Nevada County citizens to fill the need for non-motorized trails in Nevada County. The Council also provides construction and maintenance of equestrian campgrounds, construction and maintenance of trails and staging areas, and provides maps and trail educational materials.
In spite of the pandemic and record trail use, the 2020 GCTC Top Hand recipient, Helen Harvey, created conditions where volunteers can work safely, implemented COVID-19 policies, created the new trail volunteer recognition awards, and led the GCTC Tahoe National Forest Mounted Patrol.
