Heidi Hall runs for reelection to Nevada County Board of Supervisors

Heidi Hall is pleased to announce that she is running for a second term for the Nevada County supervisor’s seat in District 1.

In her first term, she advanced important issues that benefit the citizens of Nevada County, including work on homelessness, fire safety, cannabis and broadband, among others. She looks forward to continue providing leadership addressing these and other challenges, while protecting Nevada County’s distinctive rural character. Everyone in the county benefits from a board that works well together and a community that participates.

“I am proud of my first-term successes, seeing the county much more engaged in meeting our challenges with creative and collaborative solutions. There is more to do to on our key priorities, while upping our game to support our beleaguered small businesses. I work hard, and I persist, and I look forward to seeing real achievements in the next four years,” she said.

California’s primary has been moved forward, and the final date to vote is March 3, 2020. Nevada County is a vote-by-mail county, and ballots for the primary will be mailed out in early February, according to the elections office.

Heidi’s endorsements include State Controller Betty Yee, California’s Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, and state Sen. Mike McGuire, who is a statewide champion for rural issues and has asked Heidi to work with him on cannabis issues.

“I look forward to our challenges in the coming years, and I plan to run on the merits of my work completed so far and my vision of a thriving county moving forward. I hope to see a good turnout on March 3.”

To contact Heidi, go to http://www.reelectheidihallsupervisor.org or email her campaign at Heidi4NevadaCounty@gmail.com.