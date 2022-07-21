Heck seeks re-election to NID board
Saying “we cannot live without water,” NID Director Ricki Heck declared her intend to run for re-election.
“I am seeking re-election to protect our watershed and ensure our community’s water security in the face of multiple threats from drought and wildfire,” she said.
She said she has worked for the past fours to protect precious water resources and to ensure safe, reliable and affordable water for the community in years to come.
She touted the following as accomplishments of the board in this past term:
∎ Implemented innovative forest thinning, meadow restoration, and flammable fuel reduction programs.
∎ Hired a new general manager who shares her commitment to financial accountability and transparency.
∎ Ensured all interested groups – farmers, environmental, business, and construction — have their voices heard.
∎ NID uses the best science- and data-driven information decision-making, including the Plan for Water.
She said her experience on the Nevada County Planning Commission prepared her to help manage NID’s 10,000 acres, and her business experience handling over $1 billion in assets is an advantage in overseeing NID’s $90 million budget.
If she wins re-election, she said, she plans to work to:
∎ Extend water lines to neighborhoods where there are none, providing treated water and fire hydrants.
∎ Provide compelling incentives to conserve residential and agricultural water to withstand drought.
∎ Protect the watershed and fireproof NID’s aging infrastructure.
∎ Support our local farmers and ranchers, and respond directly to constituents promptly, solving problems, and getting their questions answered.
She’s a 42-year Nevada County resident, wife and mother of five with three grandchildren, and avid gardener, she said.
Bierwagen seeks re-election to NID board
NID board member Chris Bierwagen announced Wednesday he would run for a second term.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User