Heavy winds expected Monday night, into Wednesday; no power shutoff planned

From PG&E:

PG&E meteorologists are forecasting a significant wind event starting overnight tonight and lasting until Wednesday. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected across northern and central portions of the PG&E service area with gusts to 50 mph or more possible in the Sierra foothills, Sacramento Valley and elevated Bay Area terrain.

No Public Safety Power Shut-offs (PSPS) are anticipated as mountain snowpack, a lower elevation grass crop and moist dead fuels have sufficiently mitigated wildfire risk across much of Northern and Central California.

As always, we encourage our customers to be safe and to be prepared for the potential of outages.