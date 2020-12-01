Heavy smoke in Grass Valley a burn pile
Multiple reports this morning of a possible fire off Idaho Maryland Road proved to be a burn pile, authorities said.
Heavy smoke was being reported around 8:20 a.m., according to dispatch reports.
“It is a legal burn pile,” said Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron. “It is in the State Responsibility Area and personnel is on scene. It does not pose any threat,”
