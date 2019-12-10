Heavenly Mountain Resort opening California Lodge Wednesday, Dec. 11

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Heavenly Mountain Resort has expanded its operations to include California slopes.

Heavenly will open the California Lodge base area today, ahead of its planned schedule, and most everything will be open above Gunbarrel Express and the aerial tramway.

Opening the California side greatly expands open terrain. The resort will have a total of 50 open trails on more than 1,200 skiable acres.

Skiers and riders will have access to terrain off the Canyon Express, Sky Express, Powderbowl Express and Patsy’s chairlifts.

Guests still must use the tram or chairlift to get back down to the lodge and parking lot. Heavenly officials said there will be no skiing or snowboarding access to the base.

The resort has received 109 inches of snow so far this season, and now is offering services from Heavenly Village, Stagecoach Lodge and California Lodge.