Heat expected to return to Nevada County by Saturday

Nevada County marked the first day of fall Tuesday with cool, sunny weather and only a slight haze of smoke.

But the pleasant conditions could change as soon as Thursday, with a storm system impacting the Pacific Northwest that will bring wind gusts, followed by a warming trend returning this weekend, bringing well above normal temperatures to the region.

Additionally, there is the potential for dry, north to east winds over the weekend that may lead to elevated or even critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Consequently, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued.

Highs for Grass Valley are expected in the high 70s and low 80s through Friday. They’ll jump to an expected 88 on Saturday, and 92 for Sunday. A high of 94 is forecast for Monday.

By Saturday morning, the forecast calls for wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph in the Sierra foothills, leading to increased fire danger, the weather service stated.

