Heat advisory this weekend for Grass Valley, National Weather Service says

A stagnant high pressure system lingering over the area is expected to send Nevada County temperatures into the high 90s this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory will extend from Saturday through Sunday, with highs reaching 97 and 98, respectively.

The high pressure system will then move east, bringing temperatures down to the low 90s by Monday, meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said.

“It keeps air stagnant and doesn’t allow it to rise,” she added of the high pressure system. “So temperatures, they warm. You don’t get any air flow, no movement.”

Chandler-Cooley advised people to stay safe by being hydrated, taking breaks in the shade and being careful around rivers, which continue to run cold.

Local officials and advocates have emphasized that the South Yuba River’s flows remain swift. Three people have died on the river this year.

Nevada County residents and visitors flock to the river when temperatures warm each year. Officials this season opted to distribute yellow bandanas to river visitors. The bandanas have a map of the river, tips for staying safe and warnings.

Other swimming holes in Nevada County include Squirrel Creek at Western Gateway Park, Deer Creek near Nevada City, Scotts Flat Lake in Cascade Shores and the Nevada City Pool at Pioneer Park.

Temperatures will rise over the next two days before dropping.

Today’s highs will reach 91, with temperatures dipping to 67 tonight, the weather service states.

Highs will top out around 97 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday. Lows will drop to the mid- to high 60s those nights.

The thermostat will climb to around 91 on Monday, and bottom out around 62 that night. Tuesday’s highs are forecast to reach 89, followed by highs of 88 Wednesday and Thursday.

