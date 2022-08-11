Hearing set in auditor-controller dispute

A Nevada County judge on Wednesday set Nov. 1 as the date he will hold a hearing in the ongoing struggle over who should be auditor-controller.

The hearing stems from a court filing by Assistant Auditor-Controller Gina Will. She claims that Rob Tribble, her opponent in the June 7 election for her office’s top job, doesn’t meet the requirements for the position, specifically that he hasn’t held a senior fiscal management job for at least three of the past five years.

Tribble in court documents disputes Will’s allegations. He won the June 7 election with 55% of the vote.

“There is an interest in getting this matter, this election matter, resolved as soon as possible,” said attorney Jim Sutton, who represents Will, during Wednesday’s hearing.

Election law states that the judge must issue a decision within 10 days of the hearing’s conclusion. The first working day for the new auditor-controller will be Jan. 3.

Attorneys on both sides came to Wednesday’s hearing with a court schedule they’d agreed upon. There are deadlines for written court filings throughout this month, September and October, with Tribble’s deposition set for Sept. 12.

Will through her attorney has argued that because Tribble hasn’t held a senior fiscal management position for three of the past five years, Judge Robert Tice-Raskin should declare Tribble ineligible for the position and her the winner.

In a court filing, Tribble states he’s been an independent fiscal consultant since 2012, and has served in senior fiscal management positions. He cites the 2018 management over the asset sale of a company he valued at $600 million. He also cited another senior fiscal management job that began in 2018 and continues to the present.

