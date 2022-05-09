 Healthy fun and fire safety: Health, safety and fire preparedness carnival held at Eric Rood Administrative Center | TheUnion.com
Healthy fun and fire safety: Health, safety and fire preparedness carnival held at Eric Rood Administrative Center

Elias Funez
  

A pair of youngsters enjoy the bubbles created by the Ben Ali Clowns during Saturday’s Health, Safety, and Fire Preparedness Carnival held in front of the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. The carnival highlighted local first responders, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, search-and-rescue volunteers, emergency medical service workers, and wildfire prevention efforts of the Nevada County community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Members of the local firefighting community were on hand to demonstrate life-saving procedures, including using the Jaws of Life, to make access on a vehicle during Saturday’s Health, Safety, and Fire Preparedness Carnival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Three-and-a-half-year-old Asher Truong gets a helping hand from his mother Rachel Miller as the two try their hand at the fishing hole booth operated by volunteers from Animal Evac.
Photo: Elias Funez
People from the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection group were on hand to greet attendees and provide information to those during Saturday’s Health, Safety, and Fire Preparedness Carnival.
Photo: Elias Funez
People got the opportunity to inspect an ambulance and other first responder equipment and vehicles.
Photo: Elias Funez
Dancing dinosaurs could not be ignored by the kids and families of Saturday’s Health, Safety, and Fire Preparedness Carnival.
Photo: Elias Funez

