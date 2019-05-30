Healthy Friday: Silver Springs High School hosts annual health fair

For about six years, Silver Springs High School has collaborated with public and private officials to introduce healthy living habits to its students.

Today, the tradition continues.

The health fair will begin in the morning where students can take health-based classes on campus hosted by volunteers from Community Beyond Violence, California Poets in the Schools, Fit Culture Studio and more. In the afternoon, students will explore public health booths run by organizations like Sierra Harvest, the Bear Yuba Land Trust and the Grass Valley Police Department.

Jen Rhi Winders, a contractor for the Nevada County Public Health Nutrition Program, helped organize the event. She hopes students adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“I feel like it’s important to expose them to positive messaging to overall health,” said Winders.

Over 20 volunteers are attending the fair, said Marty Mathiesen, principal of Silver Springs.

“(They’re) teaching kids about nutrition,” he said. “It’s everything from exercise, to yoga to meditation.”

About 150 students from the school will be in attendance, said Mathiesen, adding the event also includes NU Tech students.

“The kids really like the classes, and they seem to get a lot out of it,” he said.

The principal said the event is hosted at the end of the year because it’s warmer outside and by that time the faculty has developed higher levels of trust with students.

“They don’t behave because they fear punishment, they behave because they want to,” he said.

The fair will include catered lunch as well as raffle prizes to be handed out.

This year students will have the opportunity to use a non-electric smoothie bicycle, whereby peddling yields blended fruit, said Winders.

“They get to people-power their healthy beverages,” she said.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.