Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival

Gold Country Kiwanis, with the Fire Safe Council and Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES), will host the 17th Annual Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7. This free event introduces children and families to regional Fire Fighters, CHP, sheriff and police officers, plus rescue, hospital, ambulance and helicopter services. More than two dozen local child-oriented organizations and agencies will provide helpful information. On site will be many types of emergency equipment and fun demonstrations of safety procedures.

The goals of the event are to make parents and children feel comfortable should emergency services be required to assist families, and to prepare for wildfires. Child safety seat inspections and new seats, if required, will be provided by the CHP. An “impaired driving” experience will be hosted by the Grass Valley Police Department. Personal Children’s Identification Portfolios will be prepared for the family’s use in an emergency.

Attractions include a free barbecue lunch with salad, chips, sparkling drinks, bottled water and hot popcorn. Children will be entertained with balloon animals and giant bubbles created by a clown, a giant slide, contests and music. Four new bicycles will be presented to winners of Passport Bingo. Smokey the Bear, Ariel and other mascots will be on hand for photos with children.

More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend this free event at the Rood Administration Center, located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City. Parking will be available adjacent to the three acres of exhibits.