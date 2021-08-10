Health officials recommend wearing masks for the Nevada County Fair

Joint Statement on the 2021 Nevada County Fair

The annual Nevada County Fair is the signature event of the year, bringing together a cross section of our community to celebrate the end of summer. While the Fair will go on this year, we recognize that our community is currently experiencing a dangerous surge of COVID-19 infections, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

To protect the health and safety of our community, the Nevada County Fair, the Nevada County Public Health Department, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and health leaders from across the community strongly recommend that all who attend the Fair wear a mask both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Furthermore, we strongly recommend that anyone age 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems, and those with underlying health conditions consider not attending the Fair this year.

Anyone who is in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test or is in quarantine due to an exposure to someone who has tested positive must not attend the Fair.





The Nevada County Fair has taken extraordinary measures to protect the health of all fairgoers. We ask that exhibitors, vendors, and visitors do their part to prevent further COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths during this unprecedented time.

Signatories:

Patrick Eidman, Chief Executive Officer, Nevada County Fair

Dr. Brian Evans, CEO and President, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Jill Blake, Director, Nevada County Public Health Department

Dr. Scott Kellermann, Public Health Officer, Nevada County Public Health Department

Dr. Glennah Trochet, Deputy Public Health Officer, Nevada County Public Health Department

Dr. Alinea Stevens, Medical Director, Chapa-De Indian Health

Dr. Peter Van Houten, Chief Medical Officer, Sierra Family Health Center

Dr. Ingrid Bauer, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Western Sierra Medical Clinic

Dr. Sarah Woerner, Pediatrician

Dr. Roger Hicks, Medical Director, Yubadocs

Sources: Nevada County Fair, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and the Nevada County Public Health Department