Health care professionals, volunteers serving those in need

Free dental, vision and medical care will be offered to under served and under insured individuals, veterans, seniors, and families in Nevada County and surrounding areas July 15 through 17 at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley. More than 150 volunteer healthcare professionals from throughout California are projected to provide needed care for an anticipated 750 people per day. All services are free; clinic participants do NOT need proof of insurance, employment, income, residency, immigration status or an ID to receive them.

The vision section will provide full eye exams, and a vision lab will produce free prescription eyeglasses on- site. Dentistry will include x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions. Medical doctors will provide consultations and general health exams.

“California CareForce is happy to be back in Nevada County to host our free clinic to all those in need,” said Pamela Congdon, California CareForce founder and executive director. “This will be our third time in Grass Valley and we couldn’t be more excited to return to such a welcoming community. The patients we serve are so grateful someone cares about them and that they can receive vital healthcare services they may not normally be able to access.”

All clinic services will be offered on a first come, first serve basis, as capacity allows. No wristband distribution this year. Patients will line up outside the main clinic entrance and will then be directed inside the clinic based on the service they wish to receive. For more information on how to receive services, types of services offered, and COVID-19 clinic safety procedures/requirements, please visit the patient FAQ page at http://www.californiacareforce.org or call 916-749-4170.

Clinics are made possible by the generous donations of sponsors. This year platinum-level sponsors who contribution to the 2022 Nevada County Free Healthcare Clinic include Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis and Philip Vardara, RN MSN. Additionally, Nevada Union High School is donating the use of their facilities to the clinic event.

Professional volunteers are still needed in numerous capacities including oral surgeons, general dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, acupuncturists/chiropractors, medical doctors, RNs, EMTs, ophthalmologists, optometrists and more. The clinic is also in need of general volunteers to assist in all areas of the clinic — no healthcare experience necessary.

For more information on volunteering, receiving services, or charitable giving please visit http://www.californiacareforce.org , email info@californiacareforce.org or call 916-749-4170.