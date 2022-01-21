Healing and empowerment: Gaden Shartse monks return to Nevada County

The Gaden Shartse monks have come to Grass Valley once again, and will be constructing their sand mandala at the Banner Community Guild, at 12629 McCourtney Road. Their opening ceremony took place Thursday evening, with activities planned daily through Jan. 29, when the sand mandala they construct will be dissolved into Wolf Creek.

Photo: Elias Funez

The majority of the events, including the construction of the sand mandala, will take place at Banner Community Guild, at 12629 McCourtney Road, though an animal blessing will take place Sunday at Animal Save, 520 E. Main St., in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

SCHEDULE

10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday: Personal healings; 2 p.m.: Teaching on this precious life (part two), first noble truth; 7 p.m.: Medicine Buddha empowerment.

10 a.m. Sunday: Vajravidharan group healing; 2 p.m.: Animal Blessing at Animal Save, 520 E. Main St., Grass Valley.

2 p.m. Monday: Teaching on aging (part one), second noble truth (cause and effect); 7 p.m.: Teaching on aging ( part two), third noble truth (attain nirvana).

Tuesday: To be determined.

2 p.m. Wednesday: Chay Drol healing empowerment; 7 p.m.: Teaching on aging (part three), fourth noble truth (six perfections).

2 p.m. Thursday: Teaching on aging (part four), fourth noble truth (eightfold path); 7 p.m.: Prayers for the sick, dying and recently deceased.

2 p.m. Friday: Teaching on dying, death and rebirth; 7 p.m.: Explanation of Dukar sand mandala, followed by the Dukar empowerment.

10 a.m. Jan. 29: Closing ceremony and sand mandala dissolution at noon at Wolf Creek in Grass Valley.

Dates and times are subject to change. The monks are available for house, business and land blessings. Personal healings will take place at the Banner Guild by appointment. Suggested viewing of the sand mandala $1 to $10, and for events $10 to $20.

For more information, contact Joseph at 530-798-9576, sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com , http://www.sierrafriendsoftibet.org , and on Facebook at Sierra Friends of Tibet.