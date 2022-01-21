Healing and empowerment: Gaden Shartse monks return to Nevada County
The Gaden Shartse monks have returned to Northern California, and will be offering different teachings, healings, and empowerments during their week-and-a-half stay in Grass Valley.
The monks’ visit includes the construction of a sand mandala that will be dissolved into Wolf Creek following its completion on Jan 29.
The majority of the events, including the construction of the sand mandala, will take place at Banner Community Guild, at 12629 McCourtney Road, though an animal blessing will take place Sunday at Animal Save, 520 E. Main St., in Grass Valley.
SCHEDULE
10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday: Personal healings; 2 p.m.: Teaching on this precious life (part two), first noble truth; 7 p.m.: Medicine Buddha empowerment.
10 a.m. Sunday: Vajravidharan group healing; 2 p.m.: Animal Blessing at Animal Save, 520 E. Main St., Grass Valley.
2 p.m. Monday: Teaching on aging (part one), second noble truth (cause and effect); 7 p.m.: Teaching on aging ( part two), third noble truth (attain nirvana).
Tuesday: To be determined.
2 p.m. Wednesday: Chay Drol healing empowerment; 7 p.m.: Teaching on aging (part three), fourth noble truth (six perfections).
2 p.m. Thursday: Teaching on aging (part four), fourth noble truth (eightfold path); 7 p.m.: Prayers for the sick, dying and recently deceased.
2 p.m. Friday: Teaching on dying, death and rebirth; 7 p.m.: Explanation of Dukar sand mandala, followed by the Dukar empowerment.
10 a.m. Jan. 29: Closing ceremony and sand mandala dissolution at noon at Wolf Creek in Grass Valley.
Dates and times are subject to change. The monks are available for house, business and land blessings. Personal healings will take place at the Banner Guild by appointment. Suggested viewing of the sand mandala $1 to $10, and for events $10 to $20.
For more information, contact Joseph at 530-798-9576, sierrafriendsoftibet@gmail.com, http://www.sierrafriendsoftibet.org, and on Facebook at Sierra Friends of Tibet.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lorraine’s Lowdown: No reason to get crabby
A Swashbuckling Group of Intrepid Crabbers — including David Dokimos, Ben Aguilar, and Daniel Swartzendruber — headed to Santa Cruz last weekend for a husbands-only outing. But before they could get a single crab pot…