Heading to the snow: Up to 2 more feet forecast for the Sierra by Wednesday
People heading to the Sierra Nevada last weekend were met with traffic, road closures, long lines, little parking options, and lots of snow.
While Interstate 80 was open and clear in both directions, many off-ramps at popular snow areas were choked with traffic.
Vehicle traffic in Truckee was bumper to bumper in areas as weekend travelers flocked to the city.
Another 8 to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra after another winter storm passes through the area today and Wednesday.
Snow levels for this storm sit at 4,000 to 4,500 feet, with up to 2 feet of snow forecast for the Sierra peaks.
In the foothills, another 1 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected, while the valley is calling for 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain.
