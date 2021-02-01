Heading to the snow: Up to 2 more feet forecast for the Sierra by Wednesday

Ski enthusiasts take to the slopes at Boreal Ridge over the weekend. Interstate 80 was clear, though off-ramps were slowed with vehicles exiting the freeway.

Photo: Elias Funez

People heading to the Sierra Nevada last weekend were met with traffic, road closures, long lines, little parking options, and lots of snow.

While Interstate 80 was open and clear in both directions, many off-ramps at popular snow areas were choked with traffic.

Vehicle traffic in Truckee was bumper to bumper in areas as weekend travelers flocked to the city.

Another 8 to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra after another winter storm passes through the area today and Wednesday.

Snow levels for this storm sit at 4,000 to 4,500 feet, with up to 2 feet of snow forecast for the Sierra peaks.

In the foothills, another 1 to 2.5 inches of rain is expected, while the valley is calling for 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain.

A Caltrans snow plow makes its way along Highway 20 above Harmony Ridge Saturday after the week’s snow storm cleared. Another 8 to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall after another winter storm makes its way through that area today and Wednesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Snowshoers make their way Saturday along the Pioneer Trail east of Nevada City near Harmony Ridge.

Photo: Elias Funez

Icicles and heavy fresh snow sit on the eaves of rooftops in Truckee after an atmospheric river of precipitation dropped a few feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Photo: Elias Funez

The sun shines through the oaks and pines off Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge east of Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Truckee River flows through the Sierra Nevada Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Views from the Jefferson Creek overlook off Highway 20 reveal a winter wonderland after last week’s low snow and atmospheric river event over the Sierra Nevada.

Photo: Elias Funez

Snow-laden branches drop snow as the sun heats up the day Saturday and begins to melt some of the snow near Harmony Ridge along Highway 20.

Photo: Elias Funez

Snow covered homes along Donner Lake.

Photo: Elias Funez

Residences in Truckee have fun with their heavy snowfall situation.

Photo: Elias Funez

Vehicles make their way up Highway 20 to Harmony Ridge to enjoy an abundance of snow.

Photo: Elias Funez

Photo: Elias Funez