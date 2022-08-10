Headed to the voters: Half-cent sales tax will appear on November ballot

After the hours of public comment, and the bristling of some supervisors with opposing views on the sales tax, the board settled in for a motion.

The first, by Supervisor Hardy Bullock, couldn’t get a second. He wanted a six-year sunset on the half-cent sales tax, agreements drawn up between the county and its cities by Aug. 23 and $1 million from the general fund tagged immediately for fire preparedness.

Nevada County supervisors on Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to put the half-cent sales tax on the ballot.

A second motion — with a 10-year sunset and an agreement between the county and Truckee to appear Aug. 23 before the Board of Supervisors — is what garnered a second. It’s that motion, around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the end of a meeting that started almost six hours before, which passed 4 to 1, and will put the sales tax on the November ballot. It needs a simple majority to pass.

Supervisor Dan Miller opposed.

“The bottom line is, the people need to make the choice,” Supervisor Sue Hoek said moments before the vote. “This is prevention, it’s all about prevention.”

Miller said the county should have done an economic study before considering the sales tax, and noted that officials from both Grass Valley and Truckee pushed against the measure.

“I think this should have been brought up six months ago,” Miller said.

Officials have said the tax, if passed, would raise around $12 million a year. Money would be used for roadside vegetation maintenance, home visits to talk to people about hardening their property, more green waste drop-off days and as leverage to get more grant dollars.

CONCERNS

The sunset clause wasn’t initially part of the measure. Officials from Grass Valley and Truckee broached it during Tuesday’s public comment, and many other speakers echoed their request.

Truckee Councilman David Polivy opposes the tax, saying it would raise his town’s sales tax to 9%. However, he said that if it went to the polls, he’d want to see a six- to eight-year sunset in place.

Truckee Town Manager Jennifer Callaway also mentioned a sunset, adding that she’s concerned about it being a general tax instead of a specific one.

A specific tax must pass by two-thirds and is strictly limited in how money is spent. A general tax requires only a simple majority to pass, and supervisors aren’t limited in how they spend the money.

That lack of restriction, said Assistant CEO Caleb Dardick, is the No. 1 question county staff has received.

Dardick outlined a series of steps supervisors could take to instill trust that it, and future boards, would keep the money focused on fire prevention.

Dardick recommended that the tax dollars be placed into a separate fund that is tracked. Officials could issue reports on money that enters and leaves that fund, which would be audited annually.

A citizens oversight committee would be installed for the tax fund. It would report to the Board of Supervisors.

Any purchase from the fund exceeding $50,000 would go to supervisors for approval.

Additionally, all reports and contracts awarded would be posted online for the public to view.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theuion.com or 530-477-4249