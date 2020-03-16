Head-on crash leads to felony charge for Grass Valley man

A Grass Valley man sent two people to the hospital with major injuries after he collided head-on with their vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

Marc Anthony Larkins, 26, faces a felony count of DUI causing bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Booked Sunday into jail, Larkins remained in custody Monday on $75,000 in bond, reports state.

According to Officer Mike Steele, Larkins was driving a white 1998 Ford F-150 around 1:35 p.m. Sunday on Nevada City Highway.

“Larkins was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Steele added.

Leaving Grass Valley, Larkins failed to take a turn in the road and crossed into the oncoming lane and the path of a Honda CR-V, the officer said.

“They collided head-on,” Steele said. “The occupants of the Honda sustained major injuries.”

The 66-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to a Roseville hospital, while his 22-year-old passenger went to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Steele said.

A 19-year-old passenger in Larkins’ vehicle also went to the local hospital, he added.

Larkins was treated and booked into jail, the officer said.

Both vehicles suffered major damage, Steele said.

