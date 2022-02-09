‘He was loved’: Bear River High School community mourns student slain in stabbing

An investigation into a suspected homicide and assault with a knife remained ongoing Wednesday after two teenage boys from Nevada County were allegedly stabbed in the Camptonville area of Yuba County in late January, authorities said.

In a news release, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office stated that, on Jan. 29, the two stabbing victims were transported to a hospital from Nevada County, and that the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office had contacted the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office “after the assault was determined to have occurred in Yuba County.”

“One victim, a 15-year-old Grass Valley boy, was treated and later released with non-life threatening injuries,” states the release.

The other victim was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Malachi Coleman, who died Monday after having been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

In an email addressed to families Tuesday, Bear River High School said that Coleman, who was a senior at the school, had died the previous night.

“I can’t go into detail as to the cause of his passing, but what I can share is that Malachi had found a home at Bear River High School and was thriving as a student and a Bruin,” stated the school’s message. “He was loved by staff and students that knew him and will be dearly missed.”

Bear River High School Principal Chris Roberts said Tuesday that students and staff at the school knew Coleman as “a loving kid, who had found his place and his stride at Bear River High School.”

“He was a great academic student, and like I said, he put his best foot forward with us and we always got genuine Malachi on a daily basis,” he said. “He was just a great kid, and we’re going to miss him.”

Roberts said that, as of Tuesday, most students who wished to honor Coleman’s family were doing so through a GoFundMe fundraiser titled “Malachi Coleman Memorial Fund.”

FUNDRAISER

A message attached to the online fundraiser, written by Coleman’s uncle, Patrick Millar, states that Coleman had been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center’s emergency room with life-threatening stab wounds during the previous week and a half, adding that “we don’t/can’t have the full details” due to the ongoing investigation, “but what I can tell you is prior to this incident Malachi was doing the best he ever has.”

“We are shocked, horrified and in deep grief over his untimely passing,” wrote Millar.

Millar shared in the message that Coleman, a recent transplant to Bear River High School, had thrived there, not only achieving high grades but becoming a “beloved figure on campus.” He said his nephew was “a talented musician, snowboarder, philosopher and loved playing video games with his buddies.”

Donations to the fundraiser will go toward Coleman’s mother, “to help her take the next step in life, recover and honor her son in the best way possible,” wrote Millar.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com