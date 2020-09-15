Haze expected in South Lake Tahoe, Grass Valley, into Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Wildfires continue to rage throughout California, sending more smoke into the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued another Dense Smoke Advisory for the Tahoe region, lasting through Tuesday evening, although areas of smoke and widespread haze are in the forecast through Thursday.

In Grass Valley, haze is expected to last through midday Thursday.

The weather service said the heaviest areas of smoke will be in the Carson Valley, Smith Valley, Hawthorne and Northeastern California.

The air quality in South Lake Tahoe Tuesday morning was “moderate,” according to http://www.airnow.gov, while across the lake in Incline Village the air was “unhealthy.”

Officials say visibility may be below a mile in some areas, and advised people to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present. Avoid strenuous activity, especially if sensitive to poor air quality, such as the elderly, children and anyone with chronic illness or respiratory problems.

Wildfires continue to burn all around Lake Tahoe, including the deadly North Complex in the Plumas National Forest, about two to three hours northwest of the basin. The North Complex is over 264,000 acres and includes the Sheep, Bear and Claremont fires being managed as one.

The complex has claimed 14 lives and destroyed dozens of structures. Over 3,000 people are trying to contain the fires.

Overall, 3.2 million acres have been burned throughout the state, according to Cal Fire. That’s larger than Connecticut and more than four times larger than Rhode Island.

Since Aug. 15, when the lightning siege began, there have been 24 deaths and over 4,200 structures destroyed. There are 16,500 firefighters working to gain containment on 28 major wildfires.

Five of the top 20 largest fires in the state have occurred in 2020. The North Complex is the seventh deadliest wildfire ever in the state and is the ninth largest.