Staff Writer
The Nevada City School District is requesting removal of 53 trees near Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
The Nevada City School District is requesting removal of 53 trees near Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City.
Nevada City’s Planning Commission will consider an arborists’ report, the criteria for removal and the possible mitigations for the action at the upcoming commission meeting this Thursday July 20 at Nevada City Hall which begins at 1:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Elementary School is located along Hoover Lane and Lindley Avenue where a mix of black oak and Ponderosa pine trees have been identified for tree removal, according to the staff report.
YFR Tree & Land Management in collaboration with certified arborists and tree risk assessors have determined that trees to be removed are heavy fuels that constitute a fire hazard and endanger people and or property.
Forest health is also a criteria for the Commission to consider.
“Overcrowding of vegetation so as to suppress neighboring trees from receiving resources such as light, water, space,” is a factor according to the arborist report.
The fall distance of hazardous trees near the school and other targets that may cause personal injury, property damage, or disruption of activities will be evaluated, according to the report.
Trees that have an extreme lean are considered a high risk tree along with trees whose roots have cracked the pavement and are stressed because their roots have been paved over.
“After removal of the forty-eight (48) medium sized ponderosa pines, five (5) of the largest and healthiest trees will remain which, per the arborist report ‘will be spaced adequately, with several feet of crown separation between each specimen,’” according to the staff report.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: