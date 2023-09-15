Kalei Kaaumoana is a Maui resident and owns a food truck in Kahului. Kaaumoana named the business, Kahiau’s Poke Truck, after his two-year-old son. Kahiau’s Poke Truck provides an array of fresh Poke bowls, Ahi Katsu plates, and salads.

After the devastating wildfires on Aug. 8 in Maui that killed at least 115 people, local businesses across Maui that rely on tourism, such as Kahiau’s Poke Truck, are struggling to stay open.

