Kalei Kaaumoana is a Maui resident and owns a food truck in Kahului. Kaaumoana named the business, Kahiau’s Poke Truck, after his two-year-old son. Kahiau’s Poke Truck provides an array of fresh Poke bowls, Ahi Katsu plates, and salads.
After the devastating wildfires on Aug. 8 in Maui that killed at least 115 people, local businesses across Maui that rely on tourism, such as Kahiau’s Poke Truck, are struggling to stay open.
“Our sales dropped by 70%. It’s been a struggle ever since. A lot of our local economy- that’s how we do business, it’s from tourism…I feel that the government response has been a little slow.” said Kaaumoana.
At this time Kaaumoana has not received any financial help from government agencies, despite having applied for FEMA support. Kaaumoana’s application for FEMA assistance was denied; he has now applied for an SBA loan.
In the aftermath of the wildfires, West Maui, including Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, Honokōwai, and Kapalua were initially closed to visitors. State officials originally discouraged tourism in Maui to allow for government agencies to carry out effective response and recovery efforts.
Economic recovery
On Wednesday, Sept. 6 Hawai’i Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) reported the loss from business closures and visitor expenditures is estimated to be $11 million a day on Maui since Aug. 9, 2023.
DBEDT revised its statewide economic growth projection to 1.1% for 2023 from a previously reported 1.8%.
Tommy Marin, who owns Two Cheesy Guys, a gourmet grilled cheese food truck, has seen his business plummet after the fires.
“Unfortunately we’re dealing with the residual effects of no tourism. And the mixed messages that were given to the public about whether or not tourists should come or not. We’re now in a situation where small businesses like us that aren’t eligible for FEMA or grants are now struggling,” Marin said.
Maui is still recovering from the economic hit from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“All these small businesses that struggled in the last couple of years with COVID, then inflation, and now this,” Marin said.
Additionally, unemployment benefit claims have surged after the wildfires. According to the Aug. 31 findings by the University of Hawai’i Economic Research Organization, unemployment rates are expected to get as high as 10% in the coming months before visitor spending returns to Maui.
In the DBEDT report, director James Kunane Tokioka said, “The Maui wildfires impacted not only West Maui, but our entire state and the lives of our residents in many ways and have affected our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
‘Maui is that kind of an island. People here, we help each other’
As reconstruction efforts continue in West Maui, some local residents fear what the change might do to the community.
Alice and Douglas Carillo, have lived in their home in Makawao, “upcountry” Maui for 53 years. One of the Aug. 8 wildfires was approximately three miles from the Carillo residence.
While the Carillo’s home, immediate family and 16 grandchildren were safe, two of their closest friends died in the Lahaina fire.
“What happened to Maui it’s devastating. And now these land grabs are people coming from away, real estate agents, coming in and sucking up all our land. Our ʻāina is ours. The land that is here should be owned by the people of Hawai’i,” said Alice Carillo.
On Aug. 19 Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation aimed at preventing land in the historic town of Lahiana, once the capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom, from being bought by outside entities.
The Carillo’s have witnessed the Maui community come together to support relief efforts. if tourism doesn’t return, they fear many locals will leave the Island in search of employment and affordable housing.
“Maui is that kind of an Island. People here, we help each other. I want people to come but do so respectfully, it will make a world of difference for the people of Maui. I believe that we should open back up to tourism because our people need their jobs. Without the work they can’t survive.”
Government action to reopen Maui
This past Friday Gov. Green signed another proclamation, this one reopening West Maui to tourism on Oct. 8.
Gov. Green stated, “Beginning October 8, all travel restrictions will end and West Maui will be open to visitors again, so people from Hawaiʻi and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically. This difficult decision is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster.”
Lahiana will remain fully closed to the public until further notice, out of respect for residents. County, state and federal agencies continue emergency response and recovery efforts.
In a parking lot across from Costco in Kahului, Marin finishes toasting a Beechwood smoked Black Forest Ham with melted havarti inside the Two Cheesy Guys food Truck.
“Maui we rely on tourism, we want people to come back. We just hope that they come back and help us out. This Island is going to change drastically in the next couple of years, and If we don’t figure out and fix it for the small businesses, then you won’t have small businesses here on Maui,” said Marin.