This email is intended for any business owners in the 1st Assembly District. If you are not a business owner but know someone who is‚ please consider sharing this with them.

I hope this email finds you well. My name is Assemblywoman Megan Dahle‚ and I represent nearly half a million Californians in the 1st Assembly District. I am reaching out to the valued members of our local business communities to seek your insights on a critical issue that affects our retail sector.