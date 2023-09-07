This email is intended for any business owners in the 1st Assembly District. If you are not a business owner but know someone who is‚ please consider sharing this with them.
I hope this email finds you well. My name is Assemblywoman Megan Dahle‚ and I represent nearly half a million Californians in the 1st Assembly District. I am reaching out to the valued members of our local business communities to seek your insights on a critical issue that affects our retail sector.
Retail theft has been a growing concern across California’s areas‚ leading to severe hardships for businesses and even store closures. With the situation continuing to evolve over the past few years‚ I want to hear about the experiences of business owners in the 1st Assembly District.
By participating in this short questionnaire‚ which consists of 7 questions‚ you will have an opportunity to share your experiences‚ challenges‚ and suggestions related to retail theft. Your input will greatly assist me in advocating for effective measures to address this issue at both the district and state levels.
Your responses will remain confidential‚ and the data collected will be used solely for research and policy development purposes. Your perspective as a business owner in Northern California is invaluable‚ and your insights will directly contribute to creating a safer and more secure business environment.
Together‚ we can work toward finding solutions to safeguard our businesses and communities from the impact of retail theft. If you have any questions or concerns‚ please feel free to reach out to me.
Thank you for your participation.
Assemblywoman Megan Dahle